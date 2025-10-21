Champions League, primi tempi elettrizzanti: City, PSG e Inter in vantaggio
Champions League, primi tempi elettrizzanti: City, PSV e Inter in vantaggio
Serata intensa in Champions League con diverse partite giunte all’intervallo. I primi tempi hanno regalato gol, equilibrio e anche qualche sorpresa. Spiccano le prestazioni convincenti di Manchester City, PSV e Inter, mentre è ancora tutto aperto in altre sfide di cartello.
Risultati al termine del primo tempo:
Arsenal – Atletico Madrid 0-0
FC Copenhagen – Borussia Dortmund 1-1
Bayer Leverkusen – PSG 1-4 (entrambe in 10 uomini)
Newcastle – Benfica 1-0
PSV – Napoli 2-1
Royale Union SG – Inter 0-2
Villarreal – Manchester City 0-2