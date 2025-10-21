Champions League, primi tempi elettrizzanti: City, PSG e Inter in vantaggio

Segui Ilovepalermocalcio su Google News
Redazione Ilovepalermocalcio Ottobre 21, 2025

Champions League, primi tempi elettrizzanti: City, PSV e Inter in vantaggio

Serata intensa in Champions League con diverse partite giunte all’intervallo. I primi tempi hanno regalato gol, equilibrio e anche qualche sorpresa. Spiccano le prestazioni convincenti di Manchester City, PSV e Inter, mentre è ancora tutto aperto in altre sfide di cartello.

Risultati al termine del primo tempo:

Arsenal – Atletico Madrid 0-0

FC Copenhagen – Borussia Dortmund 1-1

Bayer Leverkusen – PSG 1-4 (entrambe in 10 uomini)

Newcastle – Benfica 1-0

PSV – Napoli 2-1

Royale Union SG – Inter 0-2

Villarreal – Manchester City 0-2

Ultimissime

Champions League: Napoli travolto 6-2 dal PSV, l’Inter travolge la Union SG. Goleada Psg. I risultati finali

Redazione Ilovepalermocalcio Ottobre 21, 2025

Empoli, infortunio per Marco Nasti: lesione al bicipite femorale destro

Redazione Ilovepalermocalcio Ottobre 21, 2025

Ricovero urgente in ospedale: il giocatore ha avuto un ictus | Real Madrid con il fiato sospeso

Marco Fanfani Ottobre 21, 2025

Champions League, primi tempi elettrizzanti: City, PSG e Inter in vantaggio

Redazione Ilovepalermocalcio Ottobre 21, 2025

Diritti Tv, bilancio e novità: cosa è emerso dall’assemblea di Serie B

Redazione Ilovepalermocalcio Ottobre 21, 2025