Champions League: le date e gli orari dei playoff

Redazione Ilovepalermocalcio Gennaio 31, 2025
Nella giornata di oggi, venerdì 31 gennaio, sono stati sorteggiati i playoff di Champions League. La UEFA ha anche ufficializzato le date e gli orari degli spareggi:

ANDATA PLAYOFF

Brest-PSG 11 febbraio ore 18:45
Juventus-PSV 11 febbraio ore 21:00
Manchester City-Real Madrid 11 febbraio ore 21:00
Sporting-Borussia Dortmund 11 febbraio ore 21:00
Brugge-Atalanta 12 febbraio ore 18:45
Monaco-Benfica 12 febbraio ore 21:00
Celtic-Bayern Monaco 12 febbraio ore 21:00
Feyenoord-Milan 12 febbraio ore 21:00

RITORNO PLAYOFF

Milan-Feyenoord 18 febbraio ore 18:45
Atalanta-Brugge 18 febbraio ore 21:00
Bayern Monaco-Celtic 18 febbraio ore 21:00
Benfica-Monaco 18 febbraio ore 21:00
Borussia Dortmund 19 febbraio ore 18:45
PSG-Brest 19 febbraio ore 21:00
PSV-Juventus 19 febbraio ore 21:00
Real Madrid-Manchester City 19 febbraio ore 21:00

 

