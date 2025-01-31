Champions League: le date e gli orari dei playoff
Nella giornata di oggi, venerdì 31 gennaio, sono stati sorteggiati i playoff di Champions League. La UEFA ha anche ufficializzato le date e gli orari degli spareggi:
ANDATA PLAYOFF
Brest-PSG 11 febbraio ore 18:45
Juventus-PSV 11 febbraio ore 21:00
Manchester City-Real Madrid 11 febbraio ore 21:00
Sporting-Borussia Dortmund 11 febbraio ore 21:00
Brugge-Atalanta 12 febbraio ore 18:45
Monaco-Benfica 12 febbraio ore 21:00
Celtic-Bayern Monaco 12 febbraio ore 21:00
Feyenoord-Milan 12 febbraio ore 21:00
RITORNO PLAYOFF
Milan-Feyenoord 18 febbraio ore 18:45
Atalanta-Brugge 18 febbraio ore 21:00
Bayern Monaco-Celtic 18 febbraio ore 21:00
Benfica-Monaco 18 febbraio ore 21:00
Borussia Dortmund 19 febbraio ore 18:45
PSG-Brest 19 febbraio ore 21:00
PSV-Juventus 19 febbraio ore 21:00
Real Madrid-Manchester City 19 febbraio ore 21:00