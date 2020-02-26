In occasione della sfida di Europa League tra Inter e Ludogorets, per questioni legate all’emergenza Coronavirus, il club bulgaro verrà accompagnato nella trasferta italiana da un epidemiologo che visiterà i giocatori in un ospedale di Sofia una volta tornati dalla trasferta. Ecco qui di seguito il comunicato ufficiale.
Confirmed: #Ludogorets have got on the plane to Milan, accompanied by an epidemiologist who'll follow the team everywhere, while in Italy, because of the #coronavirus threat. Once the team comes back, all players will get tested in a hospital in Sofia#UEL #InterLudogorets https://t.co/nV7kOnxf7W — Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) February 26, 2020
— Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) February 26, 2020