Era nell’aria da diversi giorni, ma adesso è ufficiale. L’edizione 2020 dello storico torneo di tennis di Wimbledon, a causa dell’emergenza coronavirus, non si terrà. La prossima edizione si terrà nel periodo compreso tra il 28 giugno e il 21 luglio 2021. Di seguito il tweet ufficiale:

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020