Nuovo giro di test in Premier League. Altri quattro calciatori di tre diversi club sono risultati positivi al Covid-19. Gli ultimi tamponi analizzati sono stati 1008. In basso, il tweet di riferimento:

Breaking: 4 positive results at 3 clubs from more than 1000 samples in Round 3 of Premier League #COVID19 testing

Follows 2 positives (2 clubs) from 996 samples in Round 2 & 6 positives (3 clubs) from 748 in Round 1

Total 12 positives from more than 2744 tests@TheAthleticUK

