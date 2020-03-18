Zlatan Ibrahimovic, attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, ha pubblicato un video messaggio per raccogliere fondi per contrastare l’emergenza sanitaria: “L’Italia mi ha sempre dato tantissimo e, in questo drammatico momento, voglio restituire ancora di più a questo Paese che amo. Ho deciso, insieme alle persone che stanno lavorando con me, di creare una raccolta fondi per gli ospedali Humanitas e di utilizzare il mio potere comunicativo per diffondere il messaggio in modo più ampio. È un problema serio e abbiamo bisogno di un aiuto concreto che non sia soltanto un video. Conto sulla generosità dei miei colleghi, di tutti gli atleti professionisti e di coloro che vogliono fare una donazione piccola o grande in base alle loro possibilità, per cacciare questo virus. Insieme possiamo davvero aiutare ospedali, medici e infermieri che lavorano ogni giorno per salvarci la vita. Oggi siamo noi a tifare per loro! Calciamo via il Coronavirus e vinciamo questa partita! E ricorda: se il virus non va a Zlatan, Zlatan va al virus!”.
Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus! Link in bio