Photo LiveMedia/Tiziano Ballabio Monza, Italy, January 25, 2023, Italian Supercup match Final SUPERCOPPA PRIMAVERA TIM Inter Primavera vs Fiornetina Primavera Image shows: Lorernzo Amatucci of Acf Fiorentina during the Supercoppa Italiana primavera 1 to the Italian football, match between Inter FC Internazionale ACF Fiorentina on 25 of January 2023 at at U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy. Photo Tiziano Ballabio LiveMedia - World Copyright