Sei positivi, di tre club differenti. È questo l’esito dei test del Coronavirus svolti tra domenica e lunedì tra i calciatori e gli staff tecnici dei club di Premier League. Ad annunciarlo, attraverso fonti interne alla Lega del massimo campionato inglese, è su Twitter il giornalista Jason Bourne. Di seguito il suo tweet:

Statement: “The Premier League can today confirm that on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs.”

— Jason Bourne 🗣🎙📻 (@JasonBourne1986) May 19, 2020