Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ha attaccato ancora l’Organizzazione mondiale della Sanità con una serie di Tweet pubblicati sul suo account. “Perché l’Oms ha ignorato una email delle autorità di Taiwan a fine dicembre che allertava sulla possibilità che il Coronavirus fosse trasmesso tra essere umani?”, si è chiesto l’ex tycoon citando un esperto dell’Hoover Institution. E ancora: “Perché l’Oms fece diverse affermazioni sul Coronavirus che erano inaccurate o fuorvianti in gennaio e febbraio, mentre il virus si diffondeva globalmente? Perché l’Oms ha atteso così tanto per prendere una azione decisa?”.

Why did the W.H.O. Ignore an email from Taiwanese health officials in late December alerting them to the possibility that CoronaVirus could be transmitted between humans? Why did the W.H.O. make several claims about the CoronaVirus that ere either inaccurate or misleading….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020