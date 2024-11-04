USA, follia Herrera in Houston Dynamo-Seattle Sounders: sputa verso l’arbitro

Hector Herrera perde la testa durante il match di playoff di Major League Soccer tra Houston Dynamo e Seattle Sounders. Il calciatore è stato espulso dopo aver sputato verso il direttore di gara. Il VAR ha richiamato subito il direttore di gara, che ha espulso l’ex Porto e Atletico Madrid. Ecco una clip:

Hector Herrera absolutely losing the plot. 100% a red for spitting.

Couldn’t have thought he would get away with it in the time of VAR.

May have just cost Houston their season. pic.twitter.com/HDvJM0Vnbe

