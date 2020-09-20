Home - Archivio News - Archivio News - CALCIOMERCATO - SERIE A - Roma, UFFICIALE: ceduto Cengiz Under Roma, UFFICIALE: ceduto Cengiz Under 20 Settembre 2020 Archivio News, Archivio News, CALCIOMERCATO, SERIE A di Redazione Ilovepalermocalcio Adesso è ufficiale, Cengiz Under passa dalla Roma al Leicester. Ecco l’annuncio del club inglese. #lcfc have agreed terms with A.S. Roma for the loan of Turkish international @CengizUnder until the end of the season, subject to Premier League and international clearance! 🦊📝#ÜnderTaken— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 20, 2020 Tags:roma, under