Pierre Cherpin non ce l’ha fatta.

“Durante il suo trasferimento in aereo, Pierre Cherpin è morto il 14 gennaio per le lesioni causate dalla sua caduta durante la settima tappa. La carovana della Dakar desidera estendere le sue più sincere condoglianze alla sua famiglia, parenti e amici”.

Lo si legge in un breve comunicato diffuso dagli organizzatori dell’evento.

PIERRE CHERPIN PASSED AWAY

During his transfer by medical plane, Pierre Cherpin died on Jan 14th from injuries caused by his fall during the 7th stage.

The Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family, relatives & friends.https://t.co/ccJ4ctOU9D pic.twitter.com/zxQ9o49ENG

