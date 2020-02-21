Ecco la guida alle partite di oggi, stasera e domani: Serie A, Serie B, Serie C, Champions League, Europa League ma anche campionati esteri come la Liga, la Premier League, la Bundesliga e la Ligue 1: il calcio in TV è ormai per tutti i gusti e soprattutto su tutti i canali. Dalla ricca offerta Sky Sport a quella DAZN, senza dimenticare ovviamente quella della tv pubblica Rai o quella di Mediaset, passando per le novità della programmazione di Eleven Sports, Eurosport e Sportitalia.
In questa guida tv potete consultare dunque le partite di calcio oggi per tutti i dispositivi mobili (tablet, smartphone e perfino console da gioco) e tutti i device, ma anche per tv e smart tv. Qui di seguito l’elenco completo delle partite di stasera di tutte le competizioni e i palinsesti trasmessi dalle emittenti italiane.
VENERDÌ 21 FEBBRAIO 2020
- 20.30 Bayern-Paderborn (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 20.45 Brescia-Napoli (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 20.45 Metz-Lione (Ligue 1) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 20.45 Derby County-Fulham (Championship) – DAZN
- 21.00 Cosenza-Frosinone (Serie B) – RAI SPORT e DAZN
- 21.00 Betis-Maiorca (Liga) – DAZN
SABATO 22 FEBBRAIO 2020
- 09.30 Newcastle Jets-Melbourne Victory (A-League) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 11.00 Cagliari-Torino (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.00 Inter-Genoa (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.00 Celta-Leganes (Liga) – DAZN
- 13.30 Chelsea-Tottenham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 14.30 Sampdoria-Bologna (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 14.30 Empoli-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 15.00 Bologna-Udinese (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 15.00 Virtus Entella-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Ascoli-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Cittadella-Juve Stabia (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Trapani-Spezia (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.30 Werder B.-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 15.30 Borussia M.-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
- 16.00 Barcellona-Eibar (Liga) – DAZN
- 17.30 Marsiglia-Nantes (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 18.00 SPAL-Juventus (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 18.00 Pisa-Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN
- 18.30 Leicester-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 Schalke 04-Lipsia (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
- 18.30 Real Sociedad-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN
- 20.00 Lilla-Tolosa (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 20.45 Fiorentina-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 20.45 Siena-Albinoleffe (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Fano-Imolese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Virtus Francavilla-Catanzaro (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 21.00 Levante-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN
DOMENICA 23 FEBBRAIO 2020
- 10.00 Juventus-Pescara (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 12.00 Atalanta-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 12.00 Osasuna-Granada (Liga) – DAZN
- 12.30 Genoa-Lazio (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 12.30 Milan-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
- 14.00 Alaves-Athletic (Liga) – DAZN
- 14.30 Chievo-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 14.30 Mantova-Fanfulla (Serie D) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Licata-Palermo (Serie D) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Casarano-Foggia (Serie D) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Cerignola-Sorrento (Serie D) – SPORTITALIA
- 15.00 Diretta Goal (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 15.00 Atalanta-Sassuolo (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
- 15.00 Torino-Parma (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite, 484 digitale terrestre)
- 15.00 Verona-Cagliari (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 15.00 Pordenone-Chievo (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Salernitana-Livorno (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Manchester United-Watford (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 15.00 St. Etienne-Reims (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 15.00 Pontedera-Alessandria (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Monza-Arezzo (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Renate-Pergolettese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Juventus U23-Pianese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Olbia-Pistoiese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Feralpisalò-Carpi (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Cesena-Vicenza (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Piacenza-Sambenedettese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Ravenna-Triestina (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Reggina-Paganese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Viterbese-Potenza (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Monopoli-Sicula Leonzio (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Catania-Ternana (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 16.00 Valladolid-Espanyol (Liga) – DAZN
- 17.00 Rennes-Nimes (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 17.30 Arsenal-Everton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 17.30 Giana Erminio-Como (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Carrarese-Gozzano (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Lecco-Pro Patria (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Arzignano-Padova (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Gubbio-Reggiana (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Virtus Verona-Rimini (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Modena-Sudtirol (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Fermana-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Rende-Avellino (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Cavese-Bari (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Picerno-Bisceglie (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Rieti-Teramo (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Casertana-Vibonese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.00 Roma-Lecce (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 18.30 Getafe-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN
- 20.45 Inter-Sampdoria (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 21.00 Crotone-Pescara (Serie B) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 21.00 Atletico Madrid-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN
- 21.00 PSG-Bordeaux (Ligue 1) – DAZN