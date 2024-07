TMW: “Empoli, sirene dall’estero per Cacace. Palermo alla finestra”

Photo LiveMedia/Morgese-rossini/DPPI , Italy, August 26, 2023, Italian soccer Serie A match FOOTBALL - ITALIAN CHAMP - MONZA v EMPOLI Image shows: Liberato Cacace (#13 Empoli FC) during the Italian championship Serie A football match between AC Monza and Empoli FC on August 26, 2023 at U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy LiveMedia - World Copyright