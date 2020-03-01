



Mora Cvitanic, è un appassionato cileno del Milan che dopo migliaia di chilometri per raggiungere Milano per seguire la sua squadra del cuore e vedere San Siro, si trova costretto a rinunciare, per adesso, al suo sogno. Infatti, la gara del Milan figura tra quelle che sono state rinviate a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus. Il ragazzo non ha perso però il sorriso pubblicando sul proprio account Twitter un post dove ha parlato della sua sventura. “Ho viaggiato dalla Patagonia cilena all’italia per il mio Milan – scrive – ma non avrò la soddisfazione di tifare per il mio Milan nel mitico stadio di San Siro. La mia passione per questa maglia è forte e mi ha portato dalle terre più a sud del mondo fin qui. Non potrò andare allo stadio e nemmeno vedere Casa Milan. Fa male all’anima”. Di seguito il post del ragazzo.