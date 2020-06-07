



“Da piccolo sono stato bullizzato e picchiato per il colore della mia pelle”. Lewis Hamilton esce allo scoperto e attraverso un lungo post sul proprio profilo Instagram, rivela una cosa che finora aveva preferito tenere segreta. “Ho parlato poco delle mie esperienze personali perché mi è stato insegnato a tenermi le cose dentro, non mostrare debolezze, uccidere gli altri con l’amore e poi batterli in pista. Leggere tanto sull’argomento e cercare di conoscere il più possibile di quello che è successo nella lotta a ogni forma di discriminazione mi ha riportato alla memoria tanti dolorosi ricordi della mia gioventù. Sfide che ho dovuto affrontare quando ero bambino. Il solo modo per rispondere a questo è stato imparare a difendermi. Per questo ho imparato il karate. Ma gli effetti psicologici negativi non possono essere misurati. E’ anche per questo che guido nel modo in cui lo faccio, non è una questione di sport: io sto ancora lottando. Vogliamo solo vivere, avere le stesse possibilità a livello di istruzione, e non aver paura di passeggiare per strada, andare a scuola o in un negozio. Ce lo meritiamo come chiunque altro. L’uguaglianza è fondamentale per il nostro futuro. Non possiamo smettere di portare avanti questa battaglia e io per primo non mollerò mai. L’importante è rimanere uniti. Mi ero chiesto perché il 2020 sembrasse così sfortunato sin dall’inizio ma ora sto cominciando a pensare che potrebbe essere l’anno più importante delle nostre vite. Un anno in cui poter finalmente cominciare a cambiare l’oppressione sistematica e sociale delle minoranze”.

I’ve been reading every day to try to stay on top of everything that’s been happening in our fight against racism, and it’s brought back so many painful memories from my childhood. Vivid memories of the challenges I faced when I was a kid, as I’m sure many of you who have experienced racism or some sort of discrimination have faced. I have spoken so little about my personal experiences because I was taught to keep it in, don’t show weakness, kill them with love and beat them on the track. But when it was away from the track, I was bullied, beaten and the only way I could fight this was to learn to defend myself, so I went to karate. The negative psychological effects cannot be measured. This is why I drive the way I do, it is far deeper than just doing a sport, I’m still fighting. Thank God I had my father, a strong black figure who I could look up to, that I knew understood and would stand by my side no matter what. Not all of us have that but we need to stand together with those who may not have that hero to lean on and protect them. We must unite! I have wondered why 2020 seemed so doomed from the start but I’m starting to believe that 2020 may just be the most important year of our lives, where we can finally start to change the systemic and social oppression of minorities. We just want to live, have the same chances at education, at life and not have to fear walking down the street, or going to school, or walking into a store whatever it may be. We deserve this as much as anyone. Equality is paramount to our future, we cannot stop fighting this fight✊🏾, I for one, will never give up! #blacklivesmatter #endracism #nevergiveup #wewinandwelosetogether

