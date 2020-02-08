Sarà un altro weekend di calcio spettacolo su tutti i campi. Le tante emittenti televisive che trasmettono i vari match sono ormai note, Sky Sport, DAZN ma anche Rai e Mediaset, passando per le novità della programmazione di Eleven Sports, Eurosport e Sportitalia. Qui di seguito l’elenco completo delle partite di oggi e domani:
SABATO 8 FEBBRAIO 2020
- 13.00 Levante-Leganes (Liga) – DAZN
- 13.30 Everton-Crystal Palace (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 14.30 Atalanta-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 15.00 Fiorentina-Atalanta (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 15.00 Crotone-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Cittadella-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Venezia-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Pordenone-Livorno (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.30 Schalke 04-Paderborn (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 16.00 Getafe-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN
- 16.30 Chievo-Bologna (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO (differita)
- 17.30 Marsiglia-Tolosa (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 18.00 Torino-Sampdoria (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 18.00 Perugia-Spezia (Serie B) – DAZN
- 18.30 Brighton-Watford (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 Bayer L.-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 18.30 Valladolid-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN
- 18.30 Sampdoria-Pescara (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO (differita)
- 20.00 Rennes-Brest (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 20.45 Verona-Juventus (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 20.45 Pro Vercelli-Pontedera (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Fano-Feralpisalò (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 20.45 Rieti-Catanzaro (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 21.00 Atletico Madrid-Granada (Liga) – DAZN
DOMENICA 9 FEBBRAIO 2020
- 10.00 Cagliari-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 12.00 Torino-Genoa (Campionato Primavera) – SI SOLOCALCIO
- 12.00 Espanyol-Maiorca (Liga) – DAZN
- 12.15 Utrecht-Ajax (Eredivisie) – DAZN
- 12.30 SPAL-Sassuolo (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 14.00 Real Sociedad-Athletic Bilbao (Liga) – DAZN
- 14.30 Mantova-Forlì (Serie D) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Taranto-Foggia (Serie D) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Cittanovese-Palermo (Serie D) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Recanatese-Giulianova (Serie D) – SPORTITALIA
- 15.00 Diretta Goal (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 15.00 Napoli-Lecce (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
- 15.00 Genoa-Cagliari (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
- 15.00 Brescia-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 15.00 Pisa-Chievo (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Virtus Entella-Pescara (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Montpellier-St. Etienne (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 15.00 Sheffield United-Bournemouth (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 15.00 Juventus U23-Albinoleffe (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Olbia-Carrarese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Novara-Gozzano (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Renate-Pistoiese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Pianese-Pro Patria (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Vis Pesaro-Vicenza (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Carpi-Reggiana (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Modena-Sambenedettese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Fermana-Sudtirol (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Casertana-Bisceglie (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Rende-Paganese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Sicula Leonzio-Potenza (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 PIcerno-Vibonese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 16.00 Osasuna-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN
- 17.00 Strasburgo-Reims (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 17.30 Manchester City-West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 17.30 Giana Erminio-Alessandria (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Arezzo-Como (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Siena-Monza (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Lecco-Pergolettese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Virtus Verona-Imolese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Cesena-Padova (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Ravenna-Piacenza (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Gubbio-Rimini (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Arzignano-Triestina (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Virtus Francavilla-Avellno (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Monopoli-Bari (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Cavese-Catania (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Viterbese-Teramo (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.00 Parma-Lazio (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 18.00 Bayern-Lipsia (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 18.30 Celta-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN
- 20.45 Inter-Milan (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 21.00 Cosenza-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN
- 21.00 PSG-Lione (Ligue 1) – DAZN
- 21.00 Betis-Barcellona (Liga) – DAZN