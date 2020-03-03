



Secondo quanto riportato da ‘Daily Telegraph’ e ‘Daily Mail’, c’è stato un incontro tra Football Association, Premier League ed English Football League in cui si è discusso della possibilità di giocare le partite a porte chiuse a causa dell’emergenza legata al Coronavirus. Infatti, il virus sta creando grande confusione nel mondo del calcio e, dopo le numerose gare rinviate o giocate a porte chiuse in Italia, anche in Inghilterra potrebbe accadere la medesima situazione. Inoltre, il 27 marzo a Wembley si disputerà l’amichevole tra Inghilterra e Italia che al momento pare destinata a giocarsi con i tifosi, ma si attendono aggiornamenti in merito. Di seguito il post che ha reso nota la possibilità delle porte chiuse.