Secondo quanto riportato da ‘Daily Telegraph’ e ‘Daily Mail’, c’è stato un incontro tra Football Association, Premier League ed English Football League in cui si è discusso della possibilità di giocare le partite a porte chiuse a causa dell’emergenza legata al Coronavirus. Infatti, il virus sta creando grande confusione nel mondo del calcio e, dopo le numerose gare rinviate o giocate a porte chiuse in Italia, anche in Inghilterra potrebbe accadere la medesima situazione. Inoltre, il 27 marzo a Wembley si disputerà l’amichevole tra Inghilterra e Italia che al momento pare destinata a giocarsi con i tifosi, ma si attendono aggiornamenti in merito. Di seguito il post che ha reso nota la possibilità delle porte chiuse.
The FA and Premier League could ban fans from attending games and play matches behind closed doors to prevent a mass spread of coronavirus https://t.co/Le3Jyknkxg — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 2, 2020
The FA and Premier League could ban fans from attending games and play matches behind closed doors to prevent a mass spread of coronavirus https://t.co/Le3Jyknkxg
— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 2, 2020