Man. City: svelata in anteprima la quarta divisa per la stagione 24/25 disegnata da Noel Gallagher. C’è il rosa (FOTO)
E’ stata svelata in anteprima la quarta divisa del Manchester City per la prossima stagione sportiva, ovvero la 2024/2025. A disegnarla Noel Gallagher, ma soprattutto salta all’occhio la presenza preponderante del rosa. In alto la foto:
🚨 Öpaleak can exclusively leak the first details of Manchester City 2024/25 Fourth Kit designed by Noel Gallagher!
" Fourth kit's design is stunning, blending vibrant colors (pink and blue) and a distinctive pattern that mirrors Manchester City's essence. Club logo on the… pic.twitter.com/NXPoYZMHMj
— Öpaleak ✳️ (@opaleak) June 23, 2024